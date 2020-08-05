Virus aid: Where things stand in high-level Washington talks

WASHINGTON (AP) — After more than a week’s worth of meetings, at least some clarity is coming to bipartisan Washington talks on a huge COVID-19 response bill. An exchange of offers Tuesday and a meeting devoted to the U.S. Postal Service on Wednesday indicates a long slog remains, but the White House is offering some movement in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s direction on aid to states and local governments and unemployment insurance benefits. Multiple issues remain, but some areas of likely agreement are coming into focus.