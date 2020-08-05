Viola Davis, LeBron James among honorees at AAFCA TV Honors

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Viola Davis, Sterling K. Brown and LeBron James are among several honorees at the AAFCA TV Honors later this month. The African American Film Critics Association announced the recipients of the second annual event on Wednesday. The virtual ceremony is scheduled to air Aug. 22. Comedian-actress Aida Rodriguez will host the invitation-only streamed event. Davis will be honored for best actress for her role on ABC’s “How To Get Away with Murder.” Brown will receive best actor recognition for his character on NBC’s “This Is Us.”