US talks tougher on Chinese tech, but offers no specifics

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday called for a major expansion of the U.S. government’s push against Chinese technology, saying that it wants “untrusted Chinese apps” pulled from the Google and Apple app stores. He called out popular video app TikTok and WeChat, a major communications tool that people in the U.S. use to communicate with each other and those in China, as “significant threats.” The U.S. government has already been cracking down on Chinese companies, including threatening a ban of TikTok. It’s not clear what legal authority the government has for several of these efforts, and allies and companies are likely to resist the effort.