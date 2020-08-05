Trump’s envoy close to Brazil’s leader — some say too close

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — At a time of tightening U.S.-Brazil relations, a diplomatic dilemma of sorts has emerged for the American ambassador: how much to embrace a polarizing leader. Brazil has long prided itself on keeping a distance from the U.S., with which it competes for influence in South America and beyond. And U.S. ambassadors have traditionally kept a low profile. But Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro relishes his “Trump of the Tropics” moniker and has made alliance with the U.S. the cornerstone of his foreign policy. That’s given Ambassador Todd Chapman broad leeway to push U.S. trade interests as well as seek cooperation on hot-button global concerns.