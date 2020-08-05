Temperatures slowly climb through midweek, humidity soon to follow

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The calendar may read August, but it has not felt like that of late. Temperatures more reminiscent of late-September or early-October persist ahead of late-week warmth.

Cool for now:

If you're like me, the last few days of fall-like temperatures have been a much needed breath of fresh air. Quite literally, as winds have been out of the north, keeping dew points low and temperatures comfortable.

Temperatures early Wednesday morning dropped into the middle and upper 40s in a few locations.

Through the day Wednesday, winds begin to shift direction. In fact, winds early Wednesday have already transitioned to a more west-southwesterly direction. This is going to pull in slightly more warmth and moisture to the region, resulting in a few more clouds by the afternoon. Highs top out in the middle to upper 70s, still below average by about 5°.

Despite the extra clouds from time-to-time, midweek remains dry as high pressure is still firmly in place.

Back to warmth:

As the high pressure that funneled in cooler air earlier in the work week slides east, the region sees a return to summertime heat and humidity. This is going to be especially noticeable by the weekend, as highs climb through the 80s.

In the short term, temperatures inch closer to the 80° mark by late in the work week. By Friday afternoon, highs approach seasonable territory, with forecast highs in the lower 80s. On top of the warmer temperatures, you might notice a touch more humidity.

Temperatures climb through the week and into the weekend. Humidity is also soon to return to the Stateline.

You'll definitely notice the increasingly muggy conditions by the weekend. Forecast high temperatures Saturday and Sunday climb into the middle and upper 80s, but heat index values are likely to top the 90° mark, especially by Sunday. The weekend ahead looks to be a good one to get outdoors and get some pool time in, but beware that isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms could have you seeking shelter indoors.

Rain chances return:

As the heat and humidity build for the weekend, so too do rain chances. Storm chances aren't going to be organized, but a scattering of isolated storms are possible during the afternoon heating. Keep an eye to the sky if you have outdoor plans and be sure to head indoors when thunder roars.

Rain chances remain very isolated, with widely scattered chances possible early next week.

We do need rain, but it looks like more hit-and-miss rain chances are going to be the trend through the next seven days. Abnormally dry conditions are developing over Carroll and Whiteside Counties, but this is likely to expand if rain remains widely scattered.