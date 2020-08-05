Summer weather slides in at the end of the week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The fall preview is about to leave the Stateline. Warmer weather keeps building in through Friday, then summer heat and humidity jumps into the picture this weekend.

Warm finish:

After a few mild days and definitely cool nights, conditions are almost like summer again for Thursday. One last cool morning turns into a warm afternoon with temperatures just short of 80 degrees. Humidity remains low for another day, while the sky remains partly to mostly cloudy.

Friday returns to the 80's for the first time in almost a week. There will be a touch of humidity in the air as well, so the end of the week will feel like summer again. The weather remains partly cloudy and dry. While Friday resembles summer again, the weekend definitely brings the summer heat.

Hot weekend:

Higher humidity drifts in by the weekend, setting us up for muggy conditions.

We left the summer heat and humidity behind for about a week. These conditions return this weekend. With a spike in humidity, Saturday feels muggy by the afternoon. Temperatures jump back to around average and into the middle 80's.

As a result of the high humidity, Sunday may feel like the middle 90's or hotter.

By Sunday, conditions get closer to 90 degrees, and will feel like the middle 90's or higher due to the high humidity.

The weather remains partly cloudy and mostly dry this weekend. However, there a couple low chances for rain. Any showers or storms look to remain isolated, boosting our chances for dry weather.

While the weather mainly stays dry, a few stray showers or storms are possible this weekend.

If we are to see storms and showers, Saturday morning has a low chance as a decaying area of rain and storms tries to move into the Stateline. There's a slight chance for redevelopment later in the afternoon to evening. For Sunday, the weather looks to remain mostly dry, though an isolated storm or two remains possible.

Better chances for rain and storms develop late Sunday night through Monday morning, and on-and-off again through Wednesday. We cool off slightly but maintain the middle 80's and higher humidity into the middle of the week.