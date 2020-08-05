‘Squad’ member Rashida Tlaib wins primary in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — “Squad” member Rashida Tlaib has easily won a challenge for her House seat in Michigan’s primary, in a rematch with the woman she narrowly defeated two years ago. Tlaib, one of the first two Muslim women in Congress, secured likely re-election to the 13th District in and around Detroit. Her opponent in Tuesday’s primary was Detroit City Council President President Brenda Jones. Tlaib, a 44-year-old progressive with a national profile, will face an underdog Republican candidate in November. Tlaib said on Twitter on Wednesday that her “community responded last night and said our Squad is big. It includes all who believe we must show up for each other and prioritize people over profits.”