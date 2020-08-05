Seattle City Council takes steps to cut police officers

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle City Council in a preliminary vote decided unanimously to reduce the police department by up to 100 officers through layoffs and attrition. The move was pushed by demonstrators who have marched in the city following George Floyd’s killing in Minneapolis. The Seattle Times reports final votes are still to come next week, and the council Wednesday rejected a push to cut the department’s remaining 2020 budget by 50% and reinvest that money, as many Black Lives Matter protesters have urged. The amendments passed in a committee are expected to save only about $3 million of the departments $400 million annual budget this year.