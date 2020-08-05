Rockford clergy members hold peaceful protest outside city hall

ROCKFORD (WREX) — On Wednesday, clergy members hit the pavement, preaching for the implementation of a new board in the city.

"We are trying to echo the call from the NAACP and Eliminate Racism 815 for a Citizen's Accountability Board," says Second First Church Rev. Rebecca White Newgren.

The proposed citizen compromised group would investigate and review anytime there's a violent clash between citizens and law enforce.

"Instead of police policing the police when there are complaints of misconduct," says New Zion Baptist Church Rev. K Edward Copeland. "There is actually community input as well as oversight and transparency in the process in how an investigation is conducted and what the outcomes are."

This idea comes after the Rockford Police Department launched an investigation into its officers use of force on May 30th, which it ultimately ruled just. Clergy members say the board would work in conjunction with current organizations like the Fire and Police Commission. Mayor Tom McNamara says that commission along with the Community Relations Commission is comprised of citizens, and already works to tackle those issues.

"Both of these bodies in some form or another touch on accountability and transparency," says McNamara. "So I think the city has always been in favor accountability and transparency both for our city staff but also for citizens."

McNamara walked with protestors Wednesday, and says he's encouraged by their push for unity and understanding from different walks of life.

"One of the biggest things they're promoting is peace. And one thing I think we do need in our community is peace."

Clergy's message to the community is clear: You can back the blue, while also believing Black lives matter.

"They think it's some type of binary that you have to be pro police or anti-police," says Rev. Copeland. "It's neither. We are pro safety. That means we want good policing and that we want community accountability."