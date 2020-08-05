 Skip to Content

Rivets Season to Restart After Staff Member Tested Positive for COVID-19

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Less than one week after getting their season put on hold, the Rockford Rivets will return, traveling to play the Green Bay Mooyah on Thursday night. A staff member tested positive for the Coronavirus last week.

The team was cleared by the Northwoods League and public health officials to play ball once again. There are six scheduled home games reamining in the regular season. Fans that had tickets to any of the home games that were not played during the postponement can exchange them for any remaining home game.

The Rivets are five games out of first place, sitting at 14-15.

