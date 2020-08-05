Rep. Marshall’s primary win in Kansas buoys GOP Senate hopes

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Republicans are brimming with new-found confidence about keeping an open Senate seat in Kansas after establishment-backed Rep. Roger Marshall won the party’s nomination. They viewed Marshall on Wednesday as well-positioned to take on an unusually formidable Democrat in a tough year for the GOP. Marshall’s first tasks were refilling his campaign treasury and rebuilding Republican unity after an often-bitter primary campaign. Marshall comfortably defeated polarizing conservative Kris Kobach in the primary. He’s confident he can unite Republicans quickly against Democrat Barbara Bollier. But she says she’s beginning the contest with $4.5 million in cash, while he said he had $600,000 left when the primary polls closed.