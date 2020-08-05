Pete Hamill, legendary New York columnist, has died

NEW YORK (AP) — Longtime New York City newspaper columnist and author Pete Hamill has died. His brother Denis Hamill said Pete died Wednesday morning in Brooklyn. He was 85. The Brooklyn-born high school dropout wrote several books, including a bestselling memoir “A Drinking Life.”. A son of Irish immigrants, Hamill wrote for the New York Daily News, the New York Post and Newsday. He also served as editor in chief of the Post during a few days in 1993 when its staff revolted against the temporary owner. A passionate liberal, his open letter to Robert Kennedy helped persuade the senator to run for president. Hamill was among those who wrestled a gun away from Kennedy’s