NYC prosecutor sought records from Trump’s bank

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York prosecutor who has been fighting to get President Donald Trump’s tax returns got a bank last year to turn over other Trump financial records. The New York Times reported Wednesday that Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance sent a subpoena last year to Deutsche Bank as part of his investigation into Trump’s business dealings. The Times cited four people familiar with the inquiry. Vance’s office declined to comment. Attorneys for Trump and Deutsche Bank didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment. Vance is a Democrat. Trump has called his investigation “a continuation of the witch hunt.”