Missouri approves Medicaid expansion; Parson, Galloway win

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri has voted to expand Medicaid health care coverage. Voters on Tuesday approved a constitutional amendment to expand the government health insurance program to thousands more low-income adults. Missouri is the 38th state to approve Medicaid expansion under former President Barack Obama’s federal health care law. Missouri Republicans have fought efforts to increase eligibility for the program for years. That pushed supporters to put it to a public vote. Missouri’s Medicaid program currently does not cover most adults without children, and it’s income eligibility threshold for parents is one of the lowest in the nation at about one-fifth of the poverty level.