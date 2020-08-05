IL Federation of Teachers pressure school districts to change reopening plans to remote only

MACHESNEY PARK (WREX) — Local school districts start in-person learning in just a couple of weeks but a statewide union of teachers and staff is pressuring those schools to change their reopening plans.

Ready or not back to school season is here.

"The reality is I'm going back to work in two weeks regardless of whether I'm having 50 kids in my classroom or not. I'm happy with that but I'm scared with that as well and that fear I think is rippling throughout the teaching community," said Harlem School District ESL and Bilingual Educator Kelly Duncan.

Duncan has taught in the Harlem School District for 17 years and for every one of those years she says she has felt prepared. But this year she says she doesn't know what to expect.

That's why the Illinois Federation of Teachers says this fall is too soon for in-person learning. The union wants school districts to rethink reopening plans and take time to get equipment and requirements in place before opening classrooms.

"A resounding message that we are getting back is our institutions are not prepared to do this well enough to keep children, students and adults safe in the buildings," said Illinois Federation of Teachers President Dan Montgomery.

The union represents more than 100,000 teachers and faculty in the state. The organization put out a statement calling for schools to choose complete remote learning.

"Since then, 22 school districts, where we represent the teachers, have decided they're moving from either in-person or hybrid to full remote," said Montgomery.

While it's unclear if the Harlem School District will change its reopening plans, Duncan says the schools are getting by with in-person learning with masks, socially distanced desks and hand sanitizer. She feels more resources are needed to protect families, including her own.

Montgomery says the union will take legal actions if enforcement of safety guidelines becomes an issue.

"The first thing we do is try to resolve these differences, but our local unions will work with their communities. They'll try to implore their school boards to do the right thing and I am hopeful that they do. If they don't we'll stop at nothing really to protect the lives of students and adults," said Montgomery.

Duncan says she is confident students will do well in a full remote setting because school districts are better prepared than they were in March. She says she also feels students will do well in the classroom when following guidelines.

"We are very resilient and so are kids," said Duncan.

The Illinois Federation of Teachers says school districts need to come up with a child care system so children can be taken care of while learning remotely so their guardians can go to work.