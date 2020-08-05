World responds to Lebanon’s plight, France’s Macron to visit

PARIS (AP) — As Lebanon reels in shock a day after the massive blast in Beirut, nations around the world are promising it will not be left alone. French President Emmanuel Macron says he will fly to the shattered Lebanese capital, and two planeloads of French rescue workers and aid are on the way. Other countries are sending search teams, shocked by the explosion that killed at least 135 people, injured thousands and left rubble strewn for blocks around Beirut’s port. But the aid pledges raise new questions for a country whose economic and political crisis has made donors wary in recent years.