Feds propose consent decree to ensure care at Virginia jail

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department has proposed that a Virginia jail comply with a consent decree that would require officials to improve medical treatment for inmates. The announcement on Wednesday marks one of the first times the department has proposed such a resolution during the Trump administration. The rare action follows a multiyear investigation into the practices at the Hampton Roads Regional Jail in Portsmouth, Virginia. Prosecutors say they’ve uncovered unlawful conditions for the inmates housed there. The proposed agreement would require the jail to develop and implement new policies and procedures for medical and mental health care and require the creation of specialized housing units for inmates with mental illnesses.