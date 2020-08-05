Democrats’ fight to save Evers’ veto begins with primary

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Democrats’ fight to “Save the Veto” begins with Tuesday’s primary, setting the stage for legislative races in November that will determine whether Republicans gain enough seats to override Gov. Tony Evers’ vetoes and enact anything they want. Several races in the primary will almost certainly determine who will eventually hold the seat. The primary ballot features 28 races, including a seven-way contest that will decide who replaces Madison Democrat Fred Risser, the longest-serving legislator in the country. A congressional primary to replace retiring Republican Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner features the current state Senate majority leader.