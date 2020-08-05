Biden on cognitive test: ‘Why the hell would I take a test?’

ATLANTA (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is pushing back at Republican assertions that he should take a cognitive test to disprove President Donald Trump’s claim that Biden isn’t fit for the Oval Office. Biden grew testy when CBS News correspondent Errol Barnett asked him about the matter in a recent interview. Biden said, “No, I haven’t taken a test? Why the hell would I take a test?” In a recent Fox interview, Trump hailed his own mental acuity by referencing his recent examinations. Trump framed his results as a sign of intellectual prowess. Trump and his allies have repeatedly raised questions about whether Biden has been administered such an examination.