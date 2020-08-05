Authorities: Chicago police officer shot, suspect in custody

CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities say a Chicago police officer was shot on the city’s West Side and a suspect has been taken into custody. Police say the shooting happened about 3:45 a.m. Wednesday in the North Lawndale neighborhood. Police spokesman Tom Ahern said on Twitter that the officer was transported to a hospital, but the officer’s condition wasn’t immediately known. Additional details about the circumstances of the shooting weren’t immediately released by police. WLS-TV reported the officer was in stable condition.