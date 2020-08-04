Winn. Co. Mental Health Board gets to work, details areas it will focus on

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Winnebago County is forging a new path.

"Really [in] less than a year, we've gone from asking the community for their thoughts on elevating mental health to passing the sales tax mental health referendum," Winnebago County Board Chairman Frank Haney said.

The county is setting a precedent for the rest of the state when it comes to how it handles mental health issues.

"We are the first county to take advantage of using the change in the sales tax law and allowing these dollars to provide for mental health and substance abuse services," Mary Ann Abate, the Winnebago County Mental Health Board President, said.

With $45,000 now in the budget, it's time to get down to work.

"We developed an environmental scan," Abate explained.

The environmental scan is a survey that Abate said will soon go out to 169 local doctors, churches, and schools to identify and serve people who are in the greatest need. The extensive survey seeks to help the board learn the current funding sources for patients, so board members understand where the gaps are in coverage.

"Just because of the way that state and federal payment models are set up, that sometimes creates gaps in care in our current mental health system, so I'm really excited about the idea that we have an opportunity, as a community, to address and fill those gaps," Jason Holcomb, who will serve as the community health coordinator for the board, said.

Holcomb has a background in community health and disability advocacy.

One of his focuses? Children's mental health.

On Wednesday, the Mental Health Board will hear a presentation on research and solutions for the mental health needs of kids from the Youth Mental Health System of Care group.

"It's identifying the community need, identifying the gaps that exist, and then trying to develop solutions to fill those gaps," Holcomb explained.

By helping those in need, Holcomb and Abate said we can create a healthier county.

The Mental Health Tax referendum was supported by 64 percent of voters. The Mental Health Board said, because of that, it's only fair the board be transparent with how it is, and how it will, spend money.