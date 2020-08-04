‘Who’s the Boss?’ gets reboot with Tony Danza, Alyssa Milano

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A brand new life is ahead for the vintage sitcom “Who’s the Boss?” Sony Pictures Television says a sequel is in the works, with Tony Danza and Alyssa Milano set to reprise their father-daughter roles. The original series ran from 1984 to 1992 and was a hit for ABC, if not a critical darling. A total of 196 episodes aired over its eight seasons. The modern-day reboot revolves around Danza’s Tony Micelli, an ex-ballplayer and now retired housekeeper, and Milano’s Samantha, a single mom. The studio left the door open for the involvement of Judith Light, who played Danza’s employer and romantic interest, and original cast member Danny Pintauro.