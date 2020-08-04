UN chief says 1 billion students affected by virus closures

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations chief says the COVID-19 pandemic has led to the largest disruption of education in history, with schools closed in more than 160 countries in mid-July, affecting over 1 billion students. In addition, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Tuesday at least 40 million children worldwide have missed out on education “in their critical preschool year.” As a result, Guterres warned that the world faces “a generational catastrophe that could waste untold human potential, undermine decades of progress, and exacerbate entrenched inequalities.” Even before the pandemic, the secretary-general said, more than 250 million children were out of school.