Thai prosecutors suggest drug charge against Red Bull scion

BANGKOK (AP) — The attorney general’s office in Thailand has advised that police file drug charges against a scion of the Red Bull energy drink fortune in connection with a 2012 accident in which the Ferrari that he was driving hit and killed a motorcycle policeman. It also suggested the possibility that the charge of causing death by reckless driving against Vorayuth Yoovidhya might be restored after a examination of the controversial evidence that led to its being dropped. The recommendations came less than two weeks after the announcement that the attorney general’s office had dropped the last and most serious charge against Vorayuth.