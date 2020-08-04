Sunshine and cooler weather persist ahead of late-week warmth

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Temperatures have given the Stateline a nice preview of fall so far this week, but warmer temperatures are around the corner.

Return to sunny conditions:

After a cloudy Monday, the sunshine returns in full-force for Tuesday afternoon. The morning is off to a clear start, allowing for temperatures early in the day to fall into the 50s. A light jacket couldn't hurt, but highs do climb a bit higher than Monday's high temperatures. Most locations crack the 70° mark, unlike Monday's 69° high in Rockford.

Highs Tuesday climb into the lower 70s.

Northerly winds keep comfortably low dew points around, but it is going to be an at times breezy day. Gusts could approach 20 miles per hour, with sustained winds between 10 and 15 miles per hour.

Winds do subside overnight Tuesday into early Wednesday, allowing temperatures to drop into the lower 50s. As temperatures cool to near the dew point, shallow fog could develop. If fog does not form, morning dew is possible by early Wednesday.

Temperatures drop into the lower to middle 50s overnight Tuesday and Wednesday.

Turning warmer:

Temperatures climb starting midweek, as highs reach into the middle and even upper 70s. A west-northwesterly wind is going to keep dew points in check for the short-term, but that changes by late in the week.

Thursday and Friday feature highs inching ever so closer to 80° as a southerly wind returns. This helps pull in higher dew points and even more warmth, especially by the upcoming weekend.

High temperatures both Saturday and Sunday climb into the 80s, and a few locations could even reach into the upper 80s by Sunday. On top of the warmer temperatures, heat indices may approach 90° or higher. This weekend reminds us that we're still in the heart of meteorological summer.

The warming trend continues for the weekend, with highs in the middle 80s by Saturday.

Rain chances return?:

As conditions warm-up this weekend, the chance for a few scattered showers and storms return to the forecast. Specific details on how the weekend weather unfolds remain fuzzy, but as of early Tuesday, plan for a scattering of shower chances both Saturday and Sunday. If you have plans to hit up the great outdoors, don't cancel those plans just yet. While rain chances do return late in the week, by no means does it look like a washout.