Summer weather slowly slides back in

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The quiet weather pattern carries on the slow warming trend through the weekend. Eventually, summer weather returns after a few more slightly cool days.

Quiet end to the week:

High pressure hovers overhead, keeping the weather quiet through Friday. The weather remains clear and sunny, though clouds pop up from time to time.

The Stateline remains drought-free, but very dry conditions are in place in certain spots.

The weather remains dry for a few more days. While that makes going outside a little easier, we could use a little rainfall. Drought conditions aren't on the way, but could start to develop if we see prolonged dry conditions over the next few weeks, just live we've seen lately.

The outdoor conditions remain comfortable for Wednesday, minus the high UV index.

If you do go out and about Wednesday, just remember the sunscreen. The UV index remains high through the summer, so sunburn can happen easily if you aren't careful. Allergens shouldn't be bothersome, and the heat remains comfortable.

Temperatures warm up a little more Wednesday and rise into the upper 70's. We'll stay right there for Thursday, then Friday sneaks back into the low 80's.

Humid weekend:

Muggy weather returns this weekend, with the highest of the heat on Sunday.

The weather feels like summer again over the weekend. Temperatures return to or slightly above average and in the middle to upper 80's. The humidity will be way back up again, with dew points in the upper 60's to low 70's. This is pretty muggy air, so the weather may feel like the 90's by Sunday.

While rain chances remain low, isolated showers and storms are possible over the weekend. They become more numerous and scattered by Monday and Tuesday. While this won't cause a washout or widespread rain, be ready for a quick shower or storm or two between Saturday and Tuesday, though the better chances for rain will be Monday and Tuesday. The heat looks to linger long term, so fall-like weather may have to wait until closer to fall itself.