Sony’s profit up as people staying home play video games

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese electronics and entertainment company Sony Corp. has reported its April-June profit jumped 53% as its video game and other online businesses thrived with people staying home amid the coronavirus pandemic. Tokyo-based Sony said Tuesday that its profit was $2.2 billion in the last quarter. Quarterly sales edged up 2%. Sony has music and movies divisions under its wing and makes digital cameras, TVs and PlayStation 4 consoles, among other devices. Sony warned that its movies division would likely suffer for two or three years due to delays in film projects and limits to theater seating because of the pandemic.