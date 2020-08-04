Singer scheduled to start for Royals at Cubs

Kansas City Royals (3-8, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (8-2, first in the AL Central)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Brady Singer (0-0, 3.60 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 10 strikeouts) Cubs: Kyle Hendricks (1-1, 4.05 ERA, .83 WHIP, 12 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals visit the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday.

The Cubs finished 51-30 in home games in 2019. Chicago averaged 8.5 hits per game last year while batting .252 as a team.

The Royals finished 28-53 in road games in 2019. Kansas City hit .247 as a team and averaged 3.0 extra base hits per game last season.

The teams meet for the first time this season. Chicago leads the season series 1-0.

INJURIES: Cubs: Brad Wieck: (hamstring), Jose Quintana: (left thumb), James Norwood: (right shoulder), Daniel Descalso: (ankle).

Royals: Randy Rosario: (undisclosed), Mike Montgomery: (lat strain), Foster Griffin: (forearm), Chance Adams: (undisclosed), Adalberto Mondesi: (quad), Kelvin Gutierrez: (elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.