Rockford organization on board with Gov. Pritzker’s Transforming Department of Juvenile Justice Plan

ROCKFORD (WREX) — There's a new plan in Illinois to get troubled kids on the right path.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker says his goal is to get young people out of prison-like facilities and into smaller residential centers.

Rather than locking kids and teens up in a way convicted adult criminals are locked, Governor Pritzker says kids on the wrong path need rehabilitation.

His four-year plan would give children therapeutic services, family support and intervention services.

Some of those youth services are right here in Rockford. The Center for Nonviolence and Conflict Transformation or CNCT supports Governor Pritzker's plan but says it would need funding if more troubled kids were to come for help.

CNCT is looking at juvenile crime from a different perspective

"We don't wonder what punishment they deserve. We look at it as, why did that happen. What does the kid need," said CNCT Executive Director Ellyn Ahmer.

According to Governor Pritzker, between 2010 and 2018, 55 percent of those held in Department of Juvenile Justice facilities returned to custody after being released. That's why his four-year plan hopes to bring kids together in rehabilitation instead of detaining them in isolation.

Rockford's CNCT can get behind the governor's plan but it says it needs funding if more troubled youth are in need.

"We are equipped. We have a limited capacity so with more money coming into it we could build capacity, meaning we could train more people," said Ahmer.

Ahmer says its mobile labs and its Violence Intervention Program get hundreds of at risk youth in Winnebago County connected to music, computer coding and other activities, including interactions with police.

"The police department then they're more like real people vs. scary guys in bullet proof vests. Now they're people. Now they're our brother, our sister, our aunt, our uncle," said CNCT Director of Operations Gus Hall.

The goal of CNCT's programs is to spark interest and build lasting relationships.

"Just by interacting with the kids and treating them just like a buddy vs. like 'what are you here for.' They are there, we love them, we are kind to them, we show them respect and then guess what they show us respect," said Hall.

While CNCT doesn't know if Governor Pritzker's plan will effect it yet. It hopes positive change can come out of the justice system.

The Winnebago County Juvenile Detention Center says it has nearly 30 people detained.

It's working on gathering more information on if it will need to make any changes or preparations for Governor Pritzker's plan. It said it should know more by next Wednesday.