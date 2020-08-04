Prospect of 2nd Boston Marathon bomber trial brings anguish

BOSTON (AP) — An an appeals court ruling ordering a new trial to decide whether Dzhokhar Tsarnaev should be put to death may once again force this community to relive the nightmare of April 15, 2013. The 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals threw out Tsarnaev’s death sentence on Friday, saying the judge who oversaw the case did not adequately screen jurors for bias. Federal prosecutors will likely appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court. But if the ruling stands, prosecutors will face the difficult decision of asking victims to recount their trauma at another trial or angering some by dropping their pursuit for capital punishment and agreeing to life in prison.