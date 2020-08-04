Prosecutor: Couple talked by phone on day kids’ bodies found

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A prosecutor on Tuesday played a recorded jailhouse phone call between an Idaho couple accused of hiding their children’s bodies months after they went missing in a mystery that has garnered national attention. The somber June 9 recording from Lori Daybell to Chad Daybell at his rural home came the same day authorities found the bodies on his property. There was no indication that either was aware of the discovery, and nothing was said by either about what they knew about the mystery. A judge will decide whether there is enough evidence to hold Chad Daybell for trial on charges of hiding the remains. No one has been charged in the deaths of the children.