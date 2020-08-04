Police department with Elijah McClain case gets new chief

DENVER (AP) — A woman has been chosen as the new chief of a suburban Denver police department that’s looking to regain public trust following a tumultuous year. The agency in Aurora is under scrutiny after the 2019 death of Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old Black man officers stopped on the street and put into a chokehold. Interim chief Vanessa Wilson was chosen as the department’s leader Monday after competing with three other nationwide finalists to lead the agency in Colorado’s third largest city. The national reckoning over racism and police brutality following the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis brought renewed attention to McClain’s August 2019 death.