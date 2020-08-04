No masks, no distance: Pandemic wedding horrors for vendors

NEW YORK (AP) — Wedding planners, photographers and other bridal vendors who make the magic happen have a heap of new worries in the middle of the pandemic. Some couples pressing ahead with weddings aren’t requiring masks. Vendors say guest counts are rising. And some venues aren’t following the rules on crowd sizes, social distancing and prohibited dance floors. Issues like these have been the talk of online groups for vendors around the country. Chicago wedding planner Alexis Alvarez says she and other vendors are often working with no practical recourse to recoup deposits or full payments if they pull out.