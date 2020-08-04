New crisis in Peru as Congress rejects president’s Cabinet

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peru has been left with no government ministers after Congress’rejection of President Martin Vizcarra’s recently appointed Cabinet. The no confidence vote Tuesday led to the resignation of all 19 Cabinet ministers and could hamper the government’s efforts to contain the coronavirus pandemic. The Andean nation has the third highest death toll from COVID-19 in Latin America, with more than 19,000 dead. Under Peruvian law, Vizcarra has 72 hours following the vote to present a new Cabinet to Congress, which is made up of 130 legislators who represent 10 political parties.