Miracle Mile Rockford hosting outdoor showing of ‘A League of Their Own’ on 815 Day

ROCKFORD (WREX) — If you're looking for something to do this weekend, you can hop in your car and catch a movie while remaining socially distanced.



Miracle Mile Rockford and ten locally-owned Miracle Mile business owners are sponsoring an outdoor movie night this Saturday, Aug. 15!



The movie will be shown in the former Magna grocery store parking lot.



What movie is being shown? A League of Their Own!



Attendees are encouraged to wear their Rockford apparel, Peaches shirts or their favorite baseball team jersey, but they must stay in their vehicles for the duration of the movie. The sound will be transmitted through an FM radio frequency.



Tickets are $10 per car and can only be purchased online at www.MiracleMileRockford.com/Events. Gate opens at 7 p.m., movie begins at dusk.



Several guidelines will need to be followed, including masks being worn while going to the restroom or getting food from a food truck.



You can view the full guidelines below.