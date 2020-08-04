Los Angeles deputy says colleagues are part of violent gang

COMPTON, Calif. (AP) — A sheriff’s deputy claims in a legal filing that a violent gang of colleagues in the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, who call themselves “The Executioners,” control a patrol station in Compton. He alleges they use force, threats, work slowdowns and acts of revenge against those who speak out. The deputy alleges that the gang retaliated against him for months after he anonymously reported a fellow deputy for allegedly assaulting a coworker in February. The Compton mayor and other elected officials on Tuesday called on state and federal authorities to investigate the sheriff’s station. The sheriff says the department does not have gangs but vowed to take “swift administrative action.”