Lives Lost: Parents hoped baby Kobe would play basketball

TANAUAN, Philippines (AP) — A young couple in the Philippines named their newborn son Kobe Christ. Kobe after the late NBA legend Kobe Bryant because his mother hoped he would grow up playing basketball in their village like his father. Christ because he was born on Easter Sunday, April 12. Neither his parents nor doctors could trace how the baby contracted the coronavirus, yet at 16 days old he would be heralded as the country’s youngest COVID-19 survivor. But the relief didn’t last. Three days later, Kobe was back at National Children’s Hospital with a swollen belly. He died on June 4 from complications of Hirschsprung disease, a rare birth defect.