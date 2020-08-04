Lebanese try to storm energy ministry amid power cuts

BEIRUT (AP) — Dozens of Lebanese protesters have tried to storm the Ministry of Energy, angered by prolonged power cuts as the country grapples with a crippling economic crisis. Security forces pushed back against the angry protesters on Tuesday, chasing away some who breached the ministry perimeter. Scuffles ensued as protesters pushed the metal barricade and said they plan to set up a sit-in at the ministry. Lebanon’s economic and financial crisis poses the most significant threat to the country since a devastating 15-year civil war ended in 1990. The highly-indebted government is facing a rapid inflation, soaring unemployment and poverty and has been unable to provide essential resources.