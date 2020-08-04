Kansas Senate race tests GOP leaders’ power to block Kobach

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Establishment Republicans are seeking to thwart polarizing conservative Kris Kobach’s bid for Kansas’ open Senate seat, a task complicated by President Donald Trump’s refusal to endorse their favored candidate in the primary. Republicans haven’t lost a Senate contest in Kansas since 1932. But party leaders in Washington and many GOP activists in Kansas fear that the normally safe seat held by retiring four-term Republican Sen. Pat Roberts will be in play if the party nominates Kobach. The former Kansas secretary of state is nationally known for advocating restrictive immigration policies. Trump didn’t intervene to help Rep. Roger Marshall in a crowded field, despite prodding from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and others.