Field of Dreams game in Iowa postponed to 2021 due to virus

NEW YORK (AP) --
Major League Baseball's Field of Dreams game in Iowa has been postponed until 2021 because of the novel coronavirus. The game at a newly constructed ballpark on the cornfield adjacent to the site of the 1989 movie had been scheduled for Aug. 13 in Dyersville. The Chicago White Sox originally had been set to host the New York Yankees. When MLB remade its schedule following the delayed start to the season, the St. Louis Cardinals became the opponent. MLB will keep the White Sox for the game next year. The other team has not been determined.

Sam Knox

Sam joined the WREX news team in the Spring of 2020.

He graduated from Emerson College in May of 2020, just two days before moving to Rockford to take the job at WREX as a Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter. He majored in Broadcast Journalism with a minor in Sports Communication.

Sam is originally from Sturbridge, Massachusetts, and has been an avid sports fan his whole life. He played basketball and baseball in high school, and he went on to play collegiate baseball at Emerson.

