EU regulators investigate Google’s plan to buy Fitbit

LONDON (AP) — European Union regulators say they’re opening an in-depth investigation into U.S. tech giant Google’s plan to buy fitness tracking device maker Fitbit. The EU’s executive commission says it’s concerned the deal would entrench Google’s position in the online ad market by “increasing the already vast amount of data” that the company could use to personalize ads. The EU’s powerful competition commissioner says the investigation aims to ensure that Google’s control over data collected through wearable devices “does not distort competition.” Google agreed to buy Fitbit in November for $2.1 billion. The company said it would not use Fitbit data for Google ads.