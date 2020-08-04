Countdown for complex power-sharing talks in North Macedonia

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — North Macedonia’s newly elected lawmakers have taken their seats for the first time since the country’s July 15 elections, wearing masks and maintaining social distancing due to the COVID-19 pandemic that has severely affected the country of around 2 million people. By Monday, North Macedonia had registered more than 11,000 confirmed cases, with 500 fatalities since late February. The country’s political parties face complicated power-sharing negotiations after none won the necessary majority in the 120-seat parliament to form a government alone.