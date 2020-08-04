Chicago Blackhawks, Edmonton Oilers face off in game 3 of qualifying round

Edmonton Oilers (37-25-9, second in the Pacific Division during the regular season) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (32-30-8, seventh in the Central Division during the regular season)

Edmonton, Alberta; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

WESTERN CONFERENCE QUALIFYING ROUND: Series tied 1-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks and the Edmonton Oilers square off in game three of the Western Conference qualifying round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The series is tied 1-1. The teams meet Wednesday for the sixth time this season.

The Blackhawks are 19-20-6 against conference opponents. Chicago has scored 33 power-play goals, converting on 15.2% of chances.

The Oilers are 11-9-4 against opponents from the Pacific Division. Edmonton leads the NHL with 59 power-play goals, led by Leon Draisaitl with 16.

TOP PERFORMERS: Patrick Kane leads the Blackhawks with 33 goals, adding 51 assists and collecting 84 points. Dominik Kubalik has six goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Draisaitl leads the Oilers with 110 points, scoring 43 goals and adding 67 assists. Connor McDavid has seven goals and nine assists over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 6-4-0, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.2 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .906 save percentage.

Oilers: 5-4-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.6 assists, three penalties and six penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .920 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: None listed.

Oilers: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.