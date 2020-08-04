Botanist discovers new invasive grass in La Crosse County

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A botanist from the University of Minnesota has discovered a new invasive grass in Wisconsin. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced Tuesday that Amanda Weise was volunteering for the department’s Rare Plant Monitoring Program on July 12 and spotted Japanese stilt grass in the Coulee Experimental State Forest between West Salem and Bangor. The DNR sent staff to survey the surrounding area and sprayed patches of the grass. The department believes the grass has been contained. The grass had never before been found in Wisconsin.