Belarus leader pledges allegiance to Russia despite rift

MINSK, Belarus (AP) — Belarus’s authoritarian leader is vowing to maintain a close alliance with Russia, despite recent tensions, as he seeks a sixth term in office amid a surge of opposition protests. President Alexander Lukashenko’s comments, in a state-of-the-nation address ahead of Sunday’s election, are in contrast with his diatribes against Russia following last week’s arrest of more than 30 Russian security contractors on charges of planning to stage mass riots. Moscow has dismissed the accusations, claiming that the contractors were heading to another country and stayed in Belarus after missing their transfer. Lukashenko on Tuesday rejected the Russian claims as lies.