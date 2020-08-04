Aye Captains: Crosby, McDavid provide Penguins, Oilers spark

TORONTO (AP) — It hasn’t taken long for captains Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid to provide their respective teams a spark in the early going of the NHL’s expanded playoffs. The Pittsburgh Penguins’ best-of-five series against the Montreal Canadiens is tied at 1 heading into Game 3 after Crosby scored the opening goal in Game 2. And the Edmonton Oilers bounced back from a Game 1 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks with McDavid scoring his first playoff hat trick. Both captains are back in prime-time on Wednesday night.