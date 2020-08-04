3 shot, 1 fatally in violence on fashionable Chicago street

CHICAGO (AP) — A shooting on one of Chicago’s most fashionable streets has left one person dead and two others injured. Chicago police say two shooters jumped from separate vehicles and opened fire on a group of people standing outside an Oak Street shop on Tuesday afternoon. Deputy Chief Daniel O’Shea says a 26-year-old man was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Authorities say a 36-year-old man was hospitalized in serious condition and a 28-year-old woman was hospitalized in stable condition. The shooters fled the scene in the vehicles they arrived in. Oak Street is well-known for its clothing boutiques and other high-end retail, including several jewelry stores.