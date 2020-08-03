Who’s who on the committee vetting Biden’s possible VPs

ATLANTA (AP) — Vice presidential searches make for perhaps the most popular of Washington parlor games: Veepstakes. Joe Biden ultimately will make the final decision himself on who will join him on the Democratic ticket in November. But there’s a group of key advisers who have helped shape his options and present him with pros and cons for potential vice presidents. They include Delaware Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, former Connecticut Sen. Chris Dodd, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and former Apple executive and longtime Biden adviser Cynthia Hogan. They’re aided by lawyers with deep ties to Democratic politics and former President Barack Obama.