Virgin Orbit determines cause of rocket launch failure

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Virgin Orbit says it’s determined what caused the failure of its debut rocket launch and is working toward a second flight that will carry small satellites for NASA. The company experienced a premature shutdown of its main rocket engine on Memorial Day moments after the launch vehicle was released from beneath the wing of a modified Boeing 747 off the Southern California coast. The investigation determined there was a breach in a high-pressure line carrying cryogenic liquid oxygen to the first-stage combustion chamber. The engine soon stopped providing thrust and the demonstration launch ended.