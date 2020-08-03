Vietnam confirms 21 more cases in new virus outbreak

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — Vietnam has confirmed 21 more coronavirus cases linked to three hospitals in the central city of Da Nang. The country, which had lifted many restrictions after more than three months with no local infections, now has 196 cases in the new outbreak. All of the new cases Monday are patients or relatives of patients at the three hospitals in Da Nang, the popular beach destination where the outbreak emerged. Vietnam had been widely praised for its success in controlling its initial outbreak of the coronavirus. But the new outbreak has now spread to six parts of the country, including three large cities, forcing authorities to reimpose restrictions. Officials have confirmed three deaths, the country’s first from the virus.